Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,174 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,840 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,257. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

