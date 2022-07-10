Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Financial Analysis

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Mission Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $97.52 million 1.35 $14.42 million $1.70 11.55 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A

Eagle Bancorp Montana has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 12.04% 7.52% 0.80% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates 23 full-service branches, 1 community banking office, and 25 automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.