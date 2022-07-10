Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

