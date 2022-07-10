Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

