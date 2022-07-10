Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 11.5% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 826,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,816,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Amgen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.58 and its 200 day moving average is $237.28. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.