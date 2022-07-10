Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 502 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 77.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $155.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

