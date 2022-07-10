Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 220 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.74. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

