Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

