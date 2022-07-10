Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $809,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $304.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.25. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

