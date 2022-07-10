Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.77 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

