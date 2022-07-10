Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,045.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,224.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,689.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,703.90.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.