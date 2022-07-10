DXdao (DXD) Trading Down 2% This Week

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. DXdao has a market cap of $19.13 million and approximately $18,661.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $387.90 or 0.01808447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00394079 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

