Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $131.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.49. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

