Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,916 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.60. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Compass Point reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

