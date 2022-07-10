Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,439,010. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

