Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,967 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.61.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $190.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.