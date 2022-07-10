Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 250.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,148 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.41 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.