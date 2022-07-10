Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $402.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

