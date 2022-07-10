Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of IDEX worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

