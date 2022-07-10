Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.09.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

