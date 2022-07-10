Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 233,555 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

FNF stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

