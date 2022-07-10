Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 32.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $206,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

