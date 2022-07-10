Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 610 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.39) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.20) to GBX 1,150 ($13.93) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $942.50.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.