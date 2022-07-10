DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,605 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up approximately 6.3% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $601,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.24.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $66,609.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,675,159 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

