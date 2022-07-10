Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0009

Donut (DONUT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $114,016.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

