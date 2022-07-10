Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $926,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

Shares of TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $878.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

