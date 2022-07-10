Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $14.38 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 14.4% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,892,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,191,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,051,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,061,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

