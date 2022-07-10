Desjardins Cuts Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$1.25

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

ARNGF stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

