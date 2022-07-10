Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,182.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,037.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2,015.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

