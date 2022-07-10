Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 715 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 170,413 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,804 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,189,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

