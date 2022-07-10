Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $249.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $189.79 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.02.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.