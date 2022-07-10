Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $30.71 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $172.60 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

