Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.