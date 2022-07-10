Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $9,699,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $47.69 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

