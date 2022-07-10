Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 10,699 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.61% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.