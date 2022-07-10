Denarius (D) Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last Week

Denarius (D) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Denarius has a market capitalization of $634,182.71 and approximately $115.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Denarius has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

VIP Token (VIP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Denarius’ total supply is 7,864,354 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Building upon the original Bitcoin. Denarius features changes such as Stealth Addresses, Native TOR, Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps, Proof of Data, Hybrid MasterNode System (Fortuna Stakes), Encrypted Messaging, Multi-Signature Addresses & Transactions, and Tribus (a new PoW hashing algorithm). A maximum of 10,000,000 D is to be created during the hybrid PoW/PoS lifecycle of 3 years, which then transitions to Proof of Stake (6% APR) entirely after the first 3 years. Denarius also has Proof of Data and IPFS built into the wallet. The wallet runs on all existing Operating Systems and for those who use Coinomi wallet, you can find it there as well. Denarius has a Hybrid MasterNode system named Fortuna Stakes. It aims to have a fair distribution reward system which ensures that all Fortuna Stakes receive the same income over time. Fortuna Stakes reportedly receive 33% of each POW & POS block that is mined. FS/MN Collateral is 5000 D. Tribus (Latin for three) is the Proof of Work hashing algorithm used in Denarius. Tribus consists of three of what it believes to be the most popular and secure cryptography algorithms that were featured in the NIST5: JH, Keccak, and Echo. “

Buying and Selling Denarius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.