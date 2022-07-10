DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0558

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $57.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,697,781 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.