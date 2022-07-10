Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target Cut to €43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €48.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DASTY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($51.04) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($60.42) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

