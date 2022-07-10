DAO Maker (DAO) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00006245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $92.21 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00134279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

