Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $263.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

