CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

