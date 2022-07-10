Cyclub Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.19 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Cyclub has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $933,443.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cyclub has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00133869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015817 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars.

