CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Bought by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics comprises approximately 2.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of CyberOptics worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 382,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $3,845,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $250.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBE. StockNews.com lowered CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

