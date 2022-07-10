Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $525.17 million and $109.40 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004586 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,307.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,775,477,774 coins and its circulating supply is 537,372,111 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.