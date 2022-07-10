CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

