Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Lowered to GBX 6,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,600 ($79.92) to GBX 6,000 ($72.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRDA. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($105.35) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($108.99) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,483.33 ($102.73).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,894 ($83.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,010.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,645.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,479.08. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($70.99) and a one year high of £105.05 ($127.21).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

