Critical Review: Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spark Networks and Smart Share Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.04 -$68.15 million ($6.91) -0.49 Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.56 -$19.55 million ($0.13) -9.15

Smart Share Global has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Smart Share Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Share Global has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -31.47% -96.34% -15.94% Smart Share Global -6.82% -7.23% -5.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spark Networks and Smart Share Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Smart Share Global has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Spark Networks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

