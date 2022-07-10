Credit Suisse Group Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $233.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.00. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 89,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

