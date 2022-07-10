CREDIT One Day Volume Hits $3,173.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. CREDIT has a market cap of $128,499.62 and $3,173.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 191.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.