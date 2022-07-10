Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HZO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MarineMax by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MarineMax by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HZO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

NYSE:HZO opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.